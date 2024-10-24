Polkadot (DOT) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $112.99 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00006212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00241882 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,509,859,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,695,975 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
