Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of PII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 249,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1,309.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 2,431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

