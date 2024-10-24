Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Plexus also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.670 EPS.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $10.13 on Thursday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus has a 12-month low of $87.21 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,199.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,137.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $2,541,394 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

