Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 227,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 104,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 74,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 156,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.74.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 3,626,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,734. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.