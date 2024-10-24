Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,687. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.01 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

