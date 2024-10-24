PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.71 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

