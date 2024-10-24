PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. PG&E comprises 2.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PG&E by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 1,614,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,618. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

