Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

PEBO stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,777.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,121 shares of company stock worth $64,340. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

