Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

