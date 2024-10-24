Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $322,276.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $322,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,221,107.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $164.39 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $264.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.