Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

