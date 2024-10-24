Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.1% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8,947.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,184 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 71,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 28,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in CVS Health by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 79,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.78 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

