Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.