Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Shares Down 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19,900% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Parkson Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

