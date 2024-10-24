Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 69 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $29.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $624.14. 550,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $609.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.47.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

