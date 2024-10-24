Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,636,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $228.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $231.30.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.74%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

