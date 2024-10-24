Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 1,786,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,194,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -126.68, a P/E/G ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.