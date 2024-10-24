Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.69. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.65.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0400267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

