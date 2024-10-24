Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ocugen

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.70.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,760.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 725,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.