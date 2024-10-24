NYM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One NYM token can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $54.04 million and $1.06 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NYM has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,157,280 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,157,279.967814 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.06810902 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,134,346.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

