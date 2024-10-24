Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 384633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

