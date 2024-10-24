NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108,569 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $76,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $80.04 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

