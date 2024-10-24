NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,392.96 or 0.99969836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

