NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 4,878,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730,229. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

