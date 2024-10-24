NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4,058.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $200,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $83.75. 3,512,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,723,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

