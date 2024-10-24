NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 213331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.11.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.