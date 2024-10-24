Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 262.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $80,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 235,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 152,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 6,387.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after buying an additional 964,815 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 21,600,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,199,565. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

