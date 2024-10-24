Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

