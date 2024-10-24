New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
