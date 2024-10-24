Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $753.67 and last traded at $751.80. Approximately 571,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,715,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.29.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

The stock has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.23 and a 200-day moving average of $657.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

