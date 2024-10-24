NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) & Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Financial Comparison

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and NeoVolta”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.71 billion 0.26 $20.51 million $1.28 13.94 NeoVolta $2.65 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

This table compares Kimball Electronics and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 1.20% 6.65% 2.86% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimball Electronics and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 2 3 0 2.60 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.33%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats NeoVolta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.