NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $219.23 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and $219.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00006964 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,168,293 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,533,824 with 1,215,982,498 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.64196222 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $226,151,879.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

