Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.61. 3,891,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,813,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

