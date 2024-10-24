Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $98.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $751.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The business had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.