Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $747.73. 742,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

