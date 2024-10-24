Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

CMG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 2,197,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,181. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

