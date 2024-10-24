Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,747. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.15 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

