Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 100.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.98. 837,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

