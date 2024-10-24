Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock remained flat at $14.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

