MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.43 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 310,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 437,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.