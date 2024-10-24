MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

DUK opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

