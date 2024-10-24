MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.7 %

VRT opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

