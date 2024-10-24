MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading 19.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MedTech Acquisition Trading Up 19.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

