McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 14113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

McCoy Global Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of C$19.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Announces Dividend

About McCoy Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.