McAdam LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $149.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.