Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 327502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 9.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $734.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
