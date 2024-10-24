Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 327502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $734.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.