Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mattel Trading Down 1.8 %

Mattel stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

