Mason & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $570.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

