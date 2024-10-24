Mason & Associates Inc Buys 27,471 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 232.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 353,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

