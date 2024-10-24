Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.22.

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. The company offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. It also provides its services to people in the East Zone encompassing cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa.

